2400 Presidential Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! TURN-KEY PROPERTY W/ FURNITURE INCLUDED, JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH! BEAUTIFUL 2B/2B LOCATED IN GATED LANDS OF THE PRESIDENT COMMUNITY. LOCATED ACROSS FROM PALM BEACH OUTLETS! UNIT HAS WOOD & TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT W/ CARPET IN BEDROOMS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ WALK-IN CLOSETS & GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH S/S APPLIANCES. ENJOY AN OPEN BALCONY W/ VIEWS TO THE JACK NICKLAUS BANYAN CAY GOLF COURSE & GARDEN AREA. AMENITIES INCLUDE: CLUBHOUSE, POOL, GYM, KITCHEN FACILITIES, ELEVATORS, LIBRARY, GUARD-AT-SITE, 24-HOUR MANNED GATE, AUTOMATIC GATES, & MORE! PROPERTY PROPERTY NEARBY SCHOOLS, PARKS, DOWNTOWN WPB, MINUTES TO THE BEACH, CITY PLACE, KRAVIS CENTER, & OTHER MAJOR HIGHWAYS! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE