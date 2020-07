Amenities

FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office, that can be used as a third bedroom. Screened patio. 1 car garageResort style clubhouse, fitness center, 3 pools, aqua-track, hot tub, billiards, 6 tennis courts, bocce ball, shuffleboard, card and game rooms. Close to shopping dining, and airport.