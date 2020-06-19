All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:32 AM

1801 N Flagler Drive

1801 North Flagler Drive · (561) 655-6570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 709 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
valet service
Beautiful views of the Intracoastal and Flagler Pointe's tropical courtyard and pool area from the patio. Nice light & bright split plan two bedroom, two bathroom. Only a short distance to downtown West Palm Beach. Resort like amenities include resort style swimming pool, 24/7 concierge, valet parking, exercise room, sauna, whirlpool, poolside bar/BBQ area, business center and party room. Comes with one covered garage parking spot. Washer and dryer in unit. Available May 1, good credit score and background required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 N Flagler Drive have any available units?
1801 N Flagler Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 N Flagler Drive have?
Some of 1801 N Flagler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 N Flagler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 N Flagler Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 N Flagler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 N Flagler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1801 N Flagler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 N Flagler Drive does offer parking.
Does 1801 N Flagler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 N Flagler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 N Flagler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1801 N Flagler Drive has a pool.
Does 1801 N Flagler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 N Flagler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 N Flagler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 N Flagler Drive has units with dishwashers.
