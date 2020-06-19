1801 N Flagler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna valet service

Beautiful views of the Intracoastal and Flagler Pointe's tropical courtyard and pool area from the patio. Nice light & bright split plan two bedroom, two bathroom. Only a short distance to downtown West Palm Beach. Resort like amenities include resort style swimming pool, 24/7 concierge, valet parking, exercise room, sauna, whirlpool, poolside bar/BBQ area, business center and party room. Comes with one covered garage parking spot. Washer and dryer in unit. Available May 1, good credit score and background required.