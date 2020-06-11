All apartments in West Palm Beach
1610 Presidential Way

1610 Presidential Way · (561) 876-4873
Location

1610 Presidential Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
President Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
Large end unit condo with high-end finishes featuring an open balcony, high ceilings, ample closets, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, glistening travertine, and marble tiles. The main bedroom is large with an en-suite bathroom featuring a jetted tub and separate oversized shower. Enjoy the community pool, spacious gym and sauna. This property is centrally located to numerous restaurants, entertainment, places of worship, attractions, I-95, Palm Beach International Airport, Downtown West Palm Beach, and the Palm Beach Outlet Mall. 24 hour appointment required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Presidential Way have any available units?
1610 Presidential Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Presidential Way have?
Some of 1610 Presidential Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Presidential Way currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Presidential Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Presidential Way pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Presidential Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1610 Presidential Way offer parking?
No, 1610 Presidential Way does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Presidential Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Presidential Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Presidential Way have a pool?
Yes, 1610 Presidential Way has a pool.
Does 1610 Presidential Way have accessible units?
No, 1610 Presidential Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Presidential Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Presidential Way has units with dishwashers.
