1610 Presidential Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool sauna

Large end unit condo with high-end finishes featuring an open balcony, high ceilings, ample closets, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, glistening travertine, and marble tiles. The main bedroom is large with an en-suite bathroom featuring a jetted tub and separate oversized shower. Enjoy the community pool, spacious gym and sauna. This property is centrally located to numerous restaurants, entertainment, places of worship, attractions, I-95, Palm Beach International Airport, Downtown West Palm Beach, and the Palm Beach Outlet Mall. 24 hour appointment required.