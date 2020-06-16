All apartments in West Palm Beach
11101 Glenmoor Drive

11101 Glenmoor Drive · (561) 523-0360
Location

11101 Glenmoor Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11101 · Avail. now

$1,590

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available from July 15th. Upgraded 2/2 corner condo with a detached GARAGE on the first floor withan amaizing lake & golf view. Gated private entrance in gated community. Enjoy beautiful lake and golf view. Split floor plan. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, glass-top range, tile floors throughout. The Sterling is gated community offering: Clubhouse, Fitness & Racket Ball Room, Pool, Spa-Hot Top, Tennis Court, BBQ Area, Playground and more. Great location. Close to Publix, Restaurants, shopping and I-95. HOA requires 650+ credit score. Water and trush included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11101 Glenmoor Drive have any available units?
11101 Glenmoor Drive has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 11101 Glenmoor Drive have?
Some of 11101 Glenmoor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11101 Glenmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11101 Glenmoor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11101 Glenmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11101 Glenmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 11101 Glenmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11101 Glenmoor Drive does offer parking.
Does 11101 Glenmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11101 Glenmoor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11101 Glenmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11101 Glenmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 11101 Glenmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 11101 Glenmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11101 Glenmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11101 Glenmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
