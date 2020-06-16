11101 Glenmoor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Available from July 15th. Upgraded 2/2 corner condo with a detached GARAGE on the first floor withan amaizing lake & golf view. Gated private entrance in gated community. Enjoy beautiful lake and golf view. Split floor plan. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, glass-top range, tile floors throughout. The Sterling is gated community offering: Clubhouse, Fitness & Racket Ball Room, Pool, Spa-Hot Top, Tennis Court, BBQ Area, Playground and more. Great location. Close to Publix, Restaurants, shopping and I-95. HOA requires 650+ credit score. Water and trush included in rent.