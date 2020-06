Amenities

7607 Mariners Harbour Drive Available 06/15/19 Meadow Pointe 4/2 - PALM COVE! COMMUNITY POOL! This home will be available mid June, it is currently being enjoyed by current tenants-DO NOT DISTURB .THIS BEAUTIFUL AND TERRIFIC 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH HOME WITH FENCED YARD HAS IT ALL! FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREA'S. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN DESK! OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDER DOORS OPENING TO PRIVATE BACK YARD! KITCHEN HAS CLOSET PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER. LARGE MASTER SUITE FEATURES HUGE WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN BATH TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. A MUST SEE! PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED.



No Cats Allowed



