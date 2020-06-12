/
inverness
43 Apartments for rent in Inverness, FL
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
227 Davidson Ave
227 Davidson Avenue, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Lovely 2/1 Duplex near Downtown Inverness!!! - Want to be near downtown? Easy access to the restaurants, parks, festivals and water? Easy walking distance from this gem! Two bedroom, one bathroom unit has newer flooring and paint throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
310 West Dampier Street
310 West Dampier Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
857 sqft
Key West Style Cottage Long Term Unfurnished Home-Minutes from downtown! Live in this charming historic 1935 2 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled home only walking distance from downtown Inverness where you will find restaurants, pubs, and
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
504 Lake Street
504 Lake Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
856 sqft
LAKE STREET BUNGALOW- Water Front Unfurnished Long-term Rental Available Now! This home was established in 1940 and located in downtown Inverness. This charming home has been completely remodeled.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2311 Carter Street
2311 Carter Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
INVERNESS CITY LIMITS 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd Floor Apartment. Available for Immediate Occupancy. City Water & Sewer. Lawn & Trash Included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Highway 41 Highway N
1300 Highway 41 N, Inverness, FL
Studio
$375
2550 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE. Multi Office complex with a lobby and reception area. Many possibilities for your business to strategically expand. Great Location on US Highway 41 North.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
301 N Apopka Avenue
301 North Apopka Avenue, Inverness, FL
Studio
$4,000
5157 sqft
Prime location in Downtown Inverness! Zoned CBD. This multi use building has previously been used as a dance studio.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
212 S Apopka Avenue
212 South Apopka Avenue, Inverness, FL
Studio
$1,680
3360 sqft
Prime medical/professional office space located just two blocks from the Citrus County Court House and Three Blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
202 W Highlands Boulevard
202 West Highland Boulevard, Inverness, FL
Studio
$1,125
8167 sqft
Prime Medical office just two blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital in Downtown Inverness. This site offers spaces starting at 1,000 SF, 1,500 SF and 5,448 SF of professional/medical office.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge room in the back has glass windows and a separate a/c.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2040 Mooring Drive
2040 South Mooring Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
772 sqft
* INVERNESS TSALA GARDENS WATER FRONT (With Water) * Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with carport * Fully Furnished * Screened Porch * Fireplace * Dock * Conveniently located near Hwy 44 * Close to down town Inverness *
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3129 E gulf to lake Highway
3129 Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness Highlands North, FL
Studio
$2,400
Two buildings 4000 square feet each. Building #1 has 3200 square feet of space under heat and air and 800 square feet of warehouse . Building #2 has 2200 square feet of space under heat and air and 1800 square feet of warehouse.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9660 E Gospel Island Road
9660 East Gospel Island Road, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
GOSPEL ISLAND SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Waterfront Canal with small boat access to Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes - Newer Home with Many Upgrades, Wood Cabinets with Solid Surface Tops and Breakfast Bar in Eat In Kitchen,
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
159 S Paladinn Circle
159 S Paladinn Cir, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2029 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Pool Home located behind the gates of Belmont Hills of the Villages of Citrus Hills. New home that is partially furnished but also could be unfurnished, just let us know what would work best for you.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10026 E Bass Circle
10026 East Bass Circle, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
672 sqft
SUPER CUTE SINGLE WIDE! Long Term Unfurnished Rental Available Now. This completely remodeled mobile home is located in in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Monthly rent includes lawn maintenance and garbage services.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9081 E Cashiers Court
9081 East Cashiers Court, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1964 sqft
INVERNESS GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage * Open split floor plan * Oversized bedrooms * Master bathroom has Jacuzzi tub * Living and family room * Formal dining * Hardwood floors in family room * Built in 2007 * 1,964 sq. ft.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
385 E Hartford Street
385 East Hartford Street, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7926 E Shannon Court
7926 East Shannon Court, Citrus County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1050 sqft
Welcome to the charming cabins located on the beautiful Lake Henderson! Enjoy a getaway vacation in this wonderfully decorated cabin where tranquility and simplicity are waiting for you.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd
Results within 10 miles of Inverness
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4261 E SCOTT LN
4261 East Scott Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
2-Story Home with Large 2nd Floor Porch With River Access - Cute Rustic 2 Bedroom, One-Bath 2-Story "Tree House" close to a community boat ramp on the Withlacoochee River.
The average rent price for Inverness rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
Some of the colleges located in the Inverness area include College of Central Florida, Lake-Sumter State College, Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Inverness from include Tampa, Lakeland, Ocala, Winter Garden, and Clermont.
