5454 SADDLEBROOK WAY.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN A WORLD RENOWNED RESORT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY. WALK INTO A LARGE GREAT ROOM AND REMODELED KITCHEN WITH HIGH-END APPLIANCES. LOOK OUT THE WINDOW TO A LOVELY LANAI AND QUIET LANDSCAPE. MASTER BEDROOM HAS MASTER BATH AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED. WESLEY CHAPEL IN THE NEW TAMPA AREA HUNDREDS OF SHOPS, OUTLETS, RESTAURANTS, BISTRO MOVIE THEATER AND ONLY 35 MINUTES FROM TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. A 45 MINUTE RIDE TO SOME OF THE BEST BEACHES IN THE WORLD.