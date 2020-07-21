All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE

4960 Rolling Green Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4960 Rolling Green Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Exceptional energy efficient home located in the desirable Country Walk. The Northfield Floor Plan by Mertigage Homes offers bright and open living spaces along with functionality. As you enter the home you are greeted by loads of natural light and beautiful wood plank tile floors throughout. To the left of the entrance is the den/office with french doors. As you continue into the home you will find the gourmet kitchen that flows seamlessly into the dining and living areas providing the open floor plan many desire. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with 42” cabinetry, stylish tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, upgraded pendant lights, breakfast bar, and closet pantry. The spacious living area leads out to the over-sized covered and screen lanai. Also on the first floor you will find the Master Suite, two additional bedrooms and full bath. The master retreat features multiple windows for sunlight and lovely views, walk in closet, dual sink vanity with upgraded faucets and light fixture, relaxing garden tub, and separate shower. The second story of the home is just as impressive as the first with a full bedroom, full bath, and game room/bonus room with wet bar. This home resides on a conservation home site and in a cul de sac! Additional features include: Ample Storage Space, Spray Foam Insulation, Energy Star Appliances, Energy Star Thermostats, Low E3 Windows, SEER 15 HVAC, CFL Lighting, Weather sensing irrigation, Water Efficient Fixtures plus MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have any available units?
4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have?
Some of 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
