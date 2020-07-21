4960 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE

Amenities

Exceptional energy efficient home located in the desirable Country Walk. The Northfield Floor Plan by Mertigage Homes offers bright and open living spaces along with functionality. As you enter the home you are greeted by loads of natural light and beautiful wood plank tile floors throughout. To the left of the entrance is the den/office with french doors. As you continue into the home you will find the gourmet kitchen that flows seamlessly into the dining and living areas providing the open floor plan many desire. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with 42” cabinetry, stylish tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, upgraded pendant lights, breakfast bar, and closet pantry. The spacious living area leads out to the over-sized covered and screen lanai. Also on the first floor you will find the Master Suite, two additional bedrooms and full bath. The master retreat features multiple windows for sunlight and lovely views, walk in closet, dual sink vanity with upgraded faucets and light fixture, relaxing garden tub, and separate shower. The second story of the home is just as impressive as the first with a full bedroom, full bath, and game room/bonus room with wet bar. This home resides on a conservation home site and in a cul de sac! Additional features include: Ample Storage Space, Spray Foam Insulation, Energy Star Appliances, Energy Star Thermostats, Low E3 Windows, SEER 15 HVAC, CFL Lighting, Weather sensing irrigation, Water Efficient Fixtures plus MORE!