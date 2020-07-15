4793 Tramanto Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Recently completed single family home that expands just over 2,300 square feet and offers an abundance of space and comfort. This two-story floor plan offers a seamless connection between the great room, kitchen and dining areas, which is perfect for sharing meals. Upstairs, the owner suite features a large walk-in closet and bathroom complete with an oversized shower. The Kitchen features tons of cabinet and counter top space, huge pantry, quartz countertops and paired with stainless-steel appliances which includes a gas stove, hood, oven, refrigerator with huge touch screen, microwave and dishwasher. The first floor has tile throughout, 1 full bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs has the remaining 3 bedrooms with new carpet, the other 2 full bathrooms and laundry room with washer and dryer. The patio, master bedroom and bathroom overlooks a peaceful pond. This beautiful home also has a 2 car attached garage and plenty of storage. Between the resort-style pool and resident clubs, tower water slide and tennis courts, Estancia at Wiregrass offers something for everyone. Get in touch with the outdoors with inspired amenity offerings that encourage an active and connected community lifestyle. Trash and pest service included in the rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. 1 pet may be considered not over 35 lbs. Additional deposit and pet rent applies.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609