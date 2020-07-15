All apartments in Wesley Chapel
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

4793 Tramanto Ln

4793 Tramanto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4793 Tramanto Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently completed single family home that expands just over 2,300 square feet and offers an abundance of space and comfort. This two-story floor plan offers a seamless connection between the great room, kitchen and dining areas, which is perfect for sharing meals. Upstairs, the owner suite features a large walk-in closet and bathroom complete with an oversized shower. The Kitchen features tons of cabinet and counter top space, huge pantry, quartz countertops and paired with stainless-steel appliances which includes a gas stove, hood, oven, refrigerator with huge touch screen, microwave and dishwasher. The first floor has tile throughout, 1 full bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs has the remaining 3 bedrooms with new carpet, the other 2 full bathrooms and laundry room with washer and dryer. The patio, master bedroom and bathroom overlooks a peaceful pond. This beautiful home also has a 2 car attached garage and plenty of storage. Between the resort-style pool and resident clubs, tower water slide and tennis courts, Estancia at Wiregrass offers something for everyone. Get in touch with the outdoors with inspired amenity offerings that encourage an active and connected community lifestyle. Trash and pest service included in the rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. 1 pet may be considered not over 35 lbs. Additional deposit and pet rent applies.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4793 Tramanto Ln have any available units?
4793 Tramanto Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4793 Tramanto Ln have?
Some of 4793 Tramanto Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4793 Tramanto Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4793 Tramanto Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4793 Tramanto Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4793 Tramanto Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4793 Tramanto Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4793 Tramanto Ln offers parking.
Does 4793 Tramanto Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4793 Tramanto Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4793 Tramanto Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4793 Tramanto Ln has a pool.
Does 4793 Tramanto Ln have accessible units?
No, 4793 Tramanto Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4793 Tramanto Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4793 Tramanto Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4793 Tramanto Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4793 Tramanto Ln has units with air conditioning.
