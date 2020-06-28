4439 FENNWOOD COURT

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY!! Settle in to this spacious townhome in the gated community of MEADOW POINTE NORTH! This well maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has it ALL! Family and dining opens to the cook's kitchen with granite and stainless appliances with 42" cabinets! Escape to the Screened Lanai with water views of the lovely, serene pond. The cozy Living Room has ample space for large furniture and wide-screened tv. Tile flooring downstairs and all the wet areas! Nice crown molding just adds a nice finished look to this beautiful home. Upstairs you'll find the Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and adjoining Master Bathroom. The secondary bedrooms are all well-proportioned. One bedroom is downstairs and can be used as an office or in-law suite. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Enjoy Meadow Pointe's Great Walking Trails, Community Pools, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Racquetball and Shuffleboard Courts along with a Clubhouse and Activities! Great Schools, Restaurants and Easy Access to I-75, I-275, Florida Hospital, the Wiregrass and the Premium Outlet Malls. Available lease October 1st 2019