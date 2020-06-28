All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

4439 FENNWOOD COURT

4439 Fennwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4439 Fennwood Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
MOVE-IN READY!! Settle in to this spacious townhome in the gated community of MEADOW POINTE NORTH! This well maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has it ALL! Family and dining opens to the cook's kitchen with granite and stainless appliances with 42" cabinets! Escape to the Screened Lanai with water views of the lovely, serene pond. The cozy Living Room has ample space for large furniture and wide-screened tv. Tile flooring downstairs and all the wet areas! Nice crown molding just adds a nice finished look to this beautiful home. Upstairs you'll find the Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and adjoining Master Bathroom. The secondary bedrooms are all well-proportioned. One bedroom is downstairs and can be used as an office or in-law suite. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Enjoy Meadow Pointe's Great Walking Trails, Community Pools, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Racquetball and Shuffleboard Courts along with a Clubhouse and Activities! Great Schools, Restaurants and Easy Access to I-75, I-275, Florida Hospital, the Wiregrass and the Premium Outlet Malls. Available lease October 1st 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 FENNWOOD COURT have any available units?
4439 FENNWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4439 FENNWOOD COURT have?
Some of 4439 FENNWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 FENNWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4439 FENNWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 FENNWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4439 FENNWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4439 FENNWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 4439 FENNWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4439 FENNWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4439 FENNWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 FENNWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4439 FENNWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 4439 FENNWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 4439 FENNWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 FENNWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4439 FENNWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4439 FENNWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4439 FENNWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
