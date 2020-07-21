All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

3902 SILVERLAKE WAY

3902 Silverlake Way · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Silverlake Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
media room
AVAIALBLE NOW! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/1 Car garage Townhome in the Gated community of Lakeside in Seven Oaks, Wesley Chapel. This home offers a spacious open Great Room/ Kitchen floor plan with lovely plank/waterproof/vinyl floors, covered patio and half bath that complete the first floor. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom/Bath that has 2 walk-in closets, 2 Bedrooms and additional full Bath. Inside Laundry with the washer and dryer included. Please, No Pets and a Non-Smoking unit. The clubhouse offers a café, theater room, fitness center. Lawn Maintenance, water, garbage and access to all the amenities Seven Oaks has to offer is included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY have any available units?
3902 SILVERLAKE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY have?
Some of 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3902 SILVERLAKE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY offers parking.
Does 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY have a pool?
No, 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 SILVERLAKE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
