3902 SILVERLAKE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage media room

AVAIALBLE NOW! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/1 Car garage Townhome in the Gated community of Lakeside in Seven Oaks, Wesley Chapel. This home offers a spacious open Great Room/ Kitchen floor plan with lovely plank/waterproof/vinyl floors, covered patio and half bath that complete the first floor. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom/Bath that has 2 walk-in closets, 2 Bedrooms and additional full Bath. Inside Laundry with the washer and dryer included. Please, No Pets and a Non-Smoking unit. The clubhouse offers a café, theater room, fitness center. Lawn Maintenance, water, garbage and access to all the amenities Seven Oaks has to offer is included in the monthly rent.