3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage villa in gated community. Home has extended living room and master bedroom, large screened lanai, volume ceiling, crown molding in the livng room, tile floors in the great room, kitchen, bathrooms and bedroom3/office. Kitchen features 42" maple cabinets, granite counters, side by side refrigerator, smooth top range, upgraded stainless steel sink, tile backsplash, lots of cabinets, pantry and breakfast counter. There is a separate breakfast nook. The master bedroom has tray ceiling, slider to patio and sitting area. The master bathroom has cultured marble counters, dual basins, garden tub and separate shower with lisetto tile. The third bedroom has French doors and could be used as an office. Lawn incl.