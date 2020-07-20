All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:48 PM

3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE

3315 Chapel Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Chapel Creek Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage villa in gated community. Home has extended living room and master bedroom, large screened lanai, volume ceiling, crown molding in the livng room, tile floors in the great room, kitchen, bathrooms and bedroom3/office. Kitchen features 42" maple cabinets, granite counters, side by side refrigerator, smooth top range, upgraded stainless steel sink, tile backsplash, lots of cabinets, pantry and breakfast counter. There is a separate breakfast nook. The master bedroom has tray ceiling, slider to patio and sitting area. The master bathroom has cultured marble counters, dual basins, garden tub and separate shower with lisetto tile. The third bedroom has French doors and could be used as an office. Lawn incl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have any available units?
3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have?
Some of 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
