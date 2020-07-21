32952 KALOKO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Great townhome for rent in Union Park Community. Washer, Dryer and HIGH SPEED INTERNET are included with the rent. The home has one car garage and two-car driveway so you could use the garage for storage. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and view to the beautiful peaceful pond and conservation area. The master bathroom has double sink vanity. Two other large bedrooms are in the front area with natural light and a good size closet. Open floor layout with big island in the kitchen is great for entertainment. Half bathroom on the first floor so it's convenient for you and guests to use. Beautiful community facility including resort style pool, outdoor fitness stations, picnic pavilion, bike/running trail, etc. It's a great place to enjoy your Florida lifestyle.