Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

32952 KALOKO ROAD

32952 Kaloko Road · No Longer Available
Location

32952 Kaloko Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Great townhome for rent in Union Park Community. Washer, Dryer and HIGH SPEED INTERNET are included with the rent. The home has one car garage and two-car driveway so you could use the garage for storage. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and view to the beautiful peaceful pond and conservation area. The master bathroom has double sink vanity. Two other large bedrooms are in the front area with natural light and a good size closet. Open floor layout with big island in the kitchen is great for entertainment. Half bathroom on the first floor so it's convenient for you and guests to use. Beautiful community facility including resort style pool, outdoor fitness stations, picnic pavilion, bike/running trail, etc. It's a great place to enjoy your Florida lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32952 KALOKO ROAD have any available units?
32952 KALOKO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 32952 KALOKO ROAD have?
Some of 32952 KALOKO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32952 KALOKO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
32952 KALOKO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32952 KALOKO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 32952 KALOKO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 32952 KALOKO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 32952 KALOKO ROAD offers parking.
Does 32952 KALOKO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32952 KALOKO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32952 KALOKO ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 32952 KALOKO ROAD has a pool.
Does 32952 KALOKO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 32952 KALOKO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 32952 KALOKO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32952 KALOKO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 32952 KALOKO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 32952 KALOKO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
