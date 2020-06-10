3289 Gentle Dell Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry pool

Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome in Wesley Chapel - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome located in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac flanked by ponds. A brick paver drive and walkway lead to the front entrance. This move in ready townhouse has a kitchen with granite counters, espresso cabinets, stainless appliances, recessed and pendant lighting, pantry closet and large breakfast bar that overlooks the tiled great room. The master bedroom is located on the first floor and has access to the covered patio; master bath features double sinks, walk in closet and roomy shower. There is a large loft area at the top of the stairs with 3 bedrooms, office and laundry room around the perimeter. Ceiling fans throughout house. The community has a pool and cabana as well as a movie picnic park, dog park and a number of smaller common areas throughout. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, just a few miles from I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premier Outlet Mall and just one mile north of Florida Hospital on Bruce B Downs Blvd.



No Pets Allowed



