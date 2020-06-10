All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 15 2020

3289 Gentle Dell Ct.

3289 Gentle Dell Ct · (813) 495-8362
Location

3289 Gentle Dell Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. · Avail. now

$2,120

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2251 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome in Wesley Chapel - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome located in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac flanked by ponds. A brick paver drive and walkway lead to the front entrance. This move in ready townhouse has a kitchen with granite counters, espresso cabinets, stainless appliances, recessed and pendant lighting, pantry closet and large breakfast bar that overlooks the tiled great room. The master bedroom is located on the first floor and has access to the covered patio; master bath features double sinks, walk in closet and roomy shower. There is a large loft area at the top of the stairs with 3 bedrooms, office and laundry room around the perimeter. Ceiling fans throughout house. The community has a pool and cabana as well as a movie picnic park, dog park and a number of smaller common areas throughout. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, just a few miles from I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premier Outlet Mall and just one mile north of Florida Hospital on Bruce B Downs Blvd.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. have any available units?
3289 Gentle Dell Ct. has a unit available for $2,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. have?
Some of 3289 Gentle Dell Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3289 Gentle Dell Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. offer parking?
No, 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. has a pool.
Does 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3289 Gentle Dell Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
