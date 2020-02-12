31249 KIRKSHIRE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful home in the gated community of Heatherstone- Meadow Pointe. Open floor plan with lots of upgrades that look amazing! Granite countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms, nice breakfast bar and built in desk in the kitchen, electric stove, microwave, and refrigerator included. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, separate shower, garden tub and double sinks. Stay inside and enjoy the cool, new air conditioning system or step out onto the small covered patio in back to sit and watch the beautiful sunsets over the backyard pond. If that all isn't enough to entice you, this home is located in an A+ school zone. Washer/dryer included. No carpet in home. This home is available for immediate occupancy.