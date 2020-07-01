31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

* HOME IS AVAILABLE AS OF 4/1/2020 * THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY HOME IS LOCATED ON A POND IN THE ASHLEY PINES SUBDIVISION. It has 3 bedrooms PLUS a den/loft area upstairs, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage with 2,500sf. As you enter the home through the Foyer you see the Formal Dining Room and Living Room. As you continue forward you enter the Kitchen which comes complete with all the appliances. There is an eat-in-kitchen space and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. Off the Kitchen is a Half Bath, Family Room and separate Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Upstairs is an oversized Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, private bath, 2 guest Bedrooms, 1a guest bath with a tub/shower, PLUS a Den/Loft area. The back of the home overlooks a large pond. There is plenty of room in the backyard for gatherings . Community Amenities: Playground Schools, shopping, and restaurants are right around the corner. To verify schools - please call the Pasco County School Board and ask for the Transportation Department. * TO PREVIEW THIS HOME, OR FOR ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS - CONTACT PAULETTE MARQUIS WITH FUTURE HOME REALTY