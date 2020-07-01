All apartments in Wesley Chapel
31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE

31000 Temple Stand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

31000 Temple Stand Ave, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Ashley Pines

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
* HOME IS AVAILABLE AS OF 4/1/2020 * THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY HOME IS LOCATED ON A POND IN THE ASHLEY PINES SUBDIVISION. It has 3 bedrooms PLUS a den/loft area upstairs, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage with 2,500sf. As you enter the home through the Foyer you see the Formal Dining Room and Living Room. As you continue forward you enter the Kitchen which comes complete with all the appliances. There is an eat-in-kitchen space and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. Off the Kitchen is a Half Bath, Family Room and separate Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Upstairs is an oversized Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, private bath, 2 guest Bedrooms, 1a guest bath with a tub/shower, PLUS a Den/Loft area. The back of the home overlooks a large pond. There is plenty of room in the backyard for gatherings . Community Amenities: Playground Schools, shopping, and restaurants are right around the corner. To verify schools - please call the Pasco County School Board and ask for the Transportation Department. * TO PREVIEW THIS HOME, OR FOR ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS - CONTACT PAULETTE MARQUIS WITH FUTURE HOME REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have any available units?
31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have?
Some of 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31000 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

