Amenities

pet friendly pool dog park air conditioning hot tub internet access

30942 Parrot Reef Ct Available 07/01/19 30942 Parrot Reef Ct - LO - Please call Patrick Keating at (201) 452-6464 or Lee Bevan at (813) 454-7769 for more information on this home. Live the Lagoon Life before you buy! Lease this brand new pool home at Epperson in Wesley Chapel and you will fall in love with the home and the community. Miles of trails, kiddie park, dog park, butterfly garden, and much more make this a wonderful place to live. And did I mention the lagoon? 7.5 acres of crystal clear water to swim, kayak, or just float in. Featuring sandy beaches, a water slide, kayaking, paddle boarding, and even a swim up bar! You have to see this to get the full effect of this amazing amenity. Oh, the home you will be living in comes with free high speed fiber UltraFi Internet paid through the HOA dues, and the owner is including Lawn, and Shrub care, as well pool cleaning service, and exterior pest control. Smart technology you ask? This home has that too! Control the locks, climate controls, answer the doorbell, and even turn up the heat for the hot tub or pool, remotely from your phone. Epperson is a golf cart friendly community. $60 Application Fee for each adult. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit. A pet processing fee of $50 will also be due if a pet is moving in.



(RLNE4946776)