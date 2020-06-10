All apartments in Wesley Chapel
30942 Parrot Reef Ct
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

30942 Parrot Reef Ct

30942 Parrot Reef Court · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

30942 Parrot Reef Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
30942 Parrot Reef Ct Available 07/01/19 30942 Parrot Reef Ct - LO - Please call Patrick Keating at (201) 452-6464 or Lee Bevan at (813) 454-7769 for more information on this home. Live the Lagoon Life before you buy! Lease this brand new pool home at Epperson in Wesley Chapel and you will fall in love with the home and the community. Miles of trails, kiddie park, dog park, butterfly garden, and much more make this a wonderful place to live. And did I mention the lagoon? 7.5 acres of crystal clear water to swim, kayak, or just float in. Featuring sandy beaches, a water slide, kayaking, paddle boarding, and even a swim up bar! You have to see this to get the full effect of this amazing amenity. Oh, the home you will be living in comes with free high speed fiber UltraFi Internet paid through the HOA dues, and the owner is including Lawn, and Shrub care, as well pool cleaning service, and exterior pest control. Smart technology you ask? This home has that too! Control the locks, climate controls, answer the doorbell, and even turn up the heat for the hot tub or pool, remotely from your phone. Epperson is a golf cart friendly community. $60 Application Fee for each adult. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit. A pet processing fee of $50 will also be due if a pet is moving in.

(RLNE4946776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30942 Parrot Reef Ct have any available units?
30942 Parrot Reef Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30942 Parrot Reef Ct have?
Some of 30942 Parrot Reef Ct's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30942 Parrot Reef Ct currently offering any rent specials?
30942 Parrot Reef Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30942 Parrot Reef Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 30942 Parrot Reef Ct is pet friendly.
Does 30942 Parrot Reef Ct offer parking?
No, 30942 Parrot Reef Ct does not offer parking.
Does 30942 Parrot Reef Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30942 Parrot Reef Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30942 Parrot Reef Ct have a pool?
Yes, 30942 Parrot Reef Ct has a pool.
Does 30942 Parrot Reef Ct have accessible units?
No, 30942 Parrot Reef Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 30942 Parrot Reef Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 30942 Parrot Reef Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30942 Parrot Reef Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30942 Parrot Reef Ct has units with air conditioning.
