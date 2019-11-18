All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE

30935 Whitlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30935 Whitlock Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Luxurious villa located in the gated Whitlock village in Meadow Pointe! With over 1600 square feet, this open floor plan features low maintenance ceramic tile flooring throughout (NO CARPET!), and a neutral color palette, certain to satisfy everyone's decor. The generously sized kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and you'll appreciate the 42" upper cherry cabinets, corian countertops, and brand new side by side refrigerator with ice/water dispenser. The family room overlooks the covered back porch and extended screened lanai - perfect for the nature lover! This home has a split bedroom plan with the master suite on the rear side, which includes a private bathroom with double vanity and large glass enclosed shower with bench seating. The two secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. This home is immaculate and well maintained - pride of ownership is evident throughout. Community amenities include a pool, fitness room, playground, tennis courts, and more! Lawn service is included in rent - All major kitchen appliances included - (washer and gas dryer not included). Schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE have any available units?
30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
