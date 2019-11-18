30935 WHITLOCK DRIVE

Amenities

Luxurious villa located in the gated Whitlock village in Meadow Pointe! With over 1600 square feet, this open floor plan features low maintenance ceramic tile flooring throughout (NO CARPET!), and a neutral color palette, certain to satisfy everyone's decor. The generously sized kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and you'll appreciate the 42" upper cherry cabinets, corian countertops, and brand new side by side refrigerator with ice/water dispenser. The family room overlooks the covered back porch and extended screened lanai - perfect for the nature lover! This home has a split bedroom plan with the master suite on the rear side, which includes a private bathroom with double vanity and large glass enclosed shower with bench seating. The two secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. This home is immaculate and well maintained - pride of ownership is evident throughout. Community amenities include a pool, fitness room, playground, tennis courts, and more! Lawn service is included in rent - All major kitchen appliances included - (washer and gas dryer not included). Schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.