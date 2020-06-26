All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:48 PM

30835 Spruceberry Court

30835 Spruceberry Court
Location

30835 Spruceberry Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Apply to Rent this Home

Available Now: This almost new gorgeous home features 2987 square feet with 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, Bonus Loft space and a 3 car garage in the community of The Ridge at Wiregrass. Great community w/ tons of luxury amenities: maintenance-free landscaping, clubhouse, pools, fitness center, sports courts, and playground. This home has an open concept design with tile in the wet areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms and living space. The beautiful eat-in kitchen features plenty of granite counter space, and 42? cabinets. Stainless kitchen appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top range, and microwave hood. Screened patio off of living room. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with large glass shower, twin sinks, and walk-in closet. Laundry room comes equipped with full size washer and dryer. Close to Wiregrass mall, I-75 and outlets. Great location in Wesley Chapel with ?A? rated schools.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30835 Spruceberry Court have any available units?
30835 Spruceberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30835 Spruceberry Court have?
Some of 30835 Spruceberry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30835 Spruceberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
30835 Spruceberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30835 Spruceberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 30835 Spruceberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30835 Spruceberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 30835 Spruceberry Court offers parking.
Does 30835 Spruceberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30835 Spruceberry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30835 Spruceberry Court have a pool?
Yes, 30835 Spruceberry Court has a pool.
Does 30835 Spruceberry Court have accessible units?
No, 30835 Spruceberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30835 Spruceberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30835 Spruceberry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 30835 Spruceberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 30835 Spruceberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
