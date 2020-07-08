All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
30268 Southernwood Court
30268 Southernwood Court

30268 Southernwood Court
Location

30268 Southernwood Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
$3,100 - The Ridge at Wiregrass Ranch large 4 bed/3 bath lake-view one story home. Steps away from the clubhouse and walking distance of top schools in the area such as Wiregrass Ranch High school. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, the Ridge is a new luxury community and resort lifestyle. Opulent clubhouse includes social hole, catering kitchen, fitness center, media room, indoor sport center, fire-pit, pool with water slide, tennis courts, and more! Contact Luis Guerra at (954)-683-0234.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30268 Southernwood Court have any available units?
30268 Southernwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30268 Southernwood Court have?
Some of 30268 Southernwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30268 Southernwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
30268 Southernwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30268 Southernwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court offers parking.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court has a pool.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have accessible units?
No, 30268 Southernwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court has units with air conditioning.

