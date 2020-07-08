30268 Southernwood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

$3,100 - The Ridge at Wiregrass Ranch large 4 bed/3 bath lake-view one story home. Steps away from the clubhouse and walking distance of top schools in the area such as Wiregrass Ranch High school. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, the Ridge is a new luxury community and resort lifestyle. Opulent clubhouse includes social hole, catering kitchen, fitness center, media room, indoor sport center, fire-pit, pool with water slide, tennis courts, and more! Contact Luis Guerra at (954)-683-0234.