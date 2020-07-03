3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE

Amenities

For Rent - Beautiful Seven Oaks single family home with a beautiful pond view. Total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garage. First floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has two windows to enjoy the pond view. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub, large walk in shower, and large walk in closet. Second floor has a guest/ In-law suite with 1 bedroom, 1 full bath and sitting room with separate A/C unit. 2 car garage on a cul de sac. A formal combo living/dining rooms with wooden floor throughout. Kitchen has an eat in space breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks the large combo living/ dining rooms that has a large sliding glass door leading to the screened sun room from where you can enjoy the beautiful pond view. Fence back yard. Seven Oaks features a clubhouse, Olympic size pool, valley ball, tennis and basketball courts, walking trail, movie theater, and gym. Community is conveniently located close by schools, shopping, restaurants, and interstate I-75. Home warranty is included.