Wesley Chapel, FL
3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE

3017 Sunwatch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Sunwatch Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
For Rent - Beautiful Seven Oaks single family home with a beautiful pond view. Total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garage. First floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has two windows to enjoy the pond view. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub, large walk in shower, and large walk in closet. Second floor has a guest/ In-law suite with 1 bedroom, 1 full bath and sitting room with separate A/C unit. 2 car garage on a cul de sac. A formal combo living/dining rooms with wooden floor throughout. Kitchen has an eat in space breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks the large combo living/ dining rooms that has a large sliding glass door leading to the screened sun room from where you can enjoy the beautiful pond view. Fence back yard. Seven Oaks features a clubhouse, Olympic size pool, valley ball, tennis and basketball courts, walking trail, movie theater, and gym. Community is conveniently located close by schools, shopping, restaurants, and interstate I-75. Home warranty is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE have any available units?
3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE have?
Some of 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3017 SUNWATCH DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

