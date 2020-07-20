30128 WELLESLEY WAY

Amenities

Lovely End Unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in a Gated Community with a ton of amazing Amenities! You will be very impressed with how nice the home is upon entry! Formal living room and Formal dining room combo are open to each other and this area is versatile so you can utilize this space as you desire. The security system is conveniently located here as well! This area leads to the kitchen area that overlooks the family room of this room can be used as a casual eating area. The versatility of this entire floorplace really allows you to use the space as it best suits your needs!! The kitchen boasts a large breakfast bar, all the appliances and the laundry closet! There is a half bath downstairs so guests never have to go upstairs to your private space! There is a screened in patio overlooking a small privacy fenced backyard too! So privacy is key here! Upstairs, you have 3 bedrooms with a very large secondary bathroom! The master has its own private bathroom and large closet and the other 2 bedrooms are split so the master has a little bit of a sanctuary feel! This community offers a ton of amenities like a fitness center, community pool, tennis, walking trails, schools within the community, as so much more! It is a fabulous place to go home to every day! Hurry it won't last long!