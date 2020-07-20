All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30128 WELLESLEY WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30128 WELLESLEY WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30128 WELLESLEY WAY

30128 Wellesley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30128 Wellesley Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Lovely End Unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in a Gated Community with a ton of amazing Amenities! You will be very impressed with how nice the home is upon entry! Formal living room and Formal dining room combo are open to each other and this area is versatile so you can utilize this space as you desire. The security system is conveniently located here as well! This area leads to the kitchen area that overlooks the family room of this room can be used as a casual eating area. The versatility of this entire floorplace really allows you to use the space as it best suits your needs!! The kitchen boasts a large breakfast bar, all the appliances and the laundry closet! There is a half bath downstairs so guests never have to go upstairs to your private space! There is a screened in patio overlooking a small privacy fenced backyard too! So privacy is key here! Upstairs, you have 3 bedrooms with a very large secondary bathroom! The master has its own private bathroom and large closet and the other 2 bedrooms are split so the master has a little bit of a sanctuary feel! This community offers a ton of amenities like a fitness center, community pool, tennis, walking trails, schools within the community, as so much more! It is a fabulous place to go home to every day! Hurry it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30128 WELLESLEY WAY have any available units?
30128 WELLESLEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30128 WELLESLEY WAY have?
Some of 30128 WELLESLEY WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30128 WELLESLEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
30128 WELLESLEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30128 WELLESLEY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 30128 WELLESLEY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30128 WELLESLEY WAY offer parking?
No, 30128 WELLESLEY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 30128 WELLESLEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30128 WELLESLEY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30128 WELLESLEY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 30128 WELLESLEY WAY has a pool.
Does 30128 WELLESLEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 30128 WELLESLEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 30128 WELLESLEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30128 WELLESLEY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 30128 WELLESLEY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 30128 WELLESLEY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg