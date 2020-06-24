30000 Morningmist Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in desirable Meadow Pointe. Includes lawn care. Open floorplan - living room/dining room combination. Spacious kitchen with eating space and a gas stove. Volume ceilings. All appliances including a washer/dryer. Split bedroom plan. Screened patio backing up to conservation and a lovely pond. Beautiful back yard area and view. 2 car attached garage. &75 a month charged for lawn care. A rated schools and all the amenities of Meadow Pointe. Swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds and more. Close to I 75, shopping, Wiregrass Mall and more. For more details, please call Vicki Paul with Home Locators at 813-230-0235 today!