All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:21 PM

29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE

29849 Boyette Oaks Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29849 Boyette Oaks Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Boyette Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An inviting and fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath , 3 car garage home! This open concept, split bedroom floor plan features high ceilings, arch doorways, a great room with a large kitchen , large pantry as well as a high top counter for bar stool seating. Off the great room are large sliding glass doors to the backyard to enjoy this family friendly neighborhood.
Strategically located in Wesley Chapel, Schools and Shopping less than a few miles away, Wesley Chapel Ice Rink and Tampa Premium Outlets, endless shopping and dining options as well as short drives to the Community College and USF, Moffitt Cancer and Research center and easy drives to downtown tampa, Tampa International and beaches.. Make this home yours and schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE have any available units?
29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE have?
Some of 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE offers parking.
Does 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE have a pool?
No, 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa