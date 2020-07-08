29849 BOYETTE OAKS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

An inviting and fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath , 3 car garage home! This open concept, split bedroom floor plan features high ceilings, arch doorways, a great room with a large kitchen , large pantry as well as a high top counter for bar stool seating. Off the great room are large sliding glass doors to the backyard to enjoy this family friendly neighborhood.

Strategically located in Wesley Chapel, Schools and Shopping less than a few miles away, Wesley Chapel Ice Rink and Tampa Premium Outlets, endless shopping and dining options as well as short drives to the Community College and USF, Moffitt Cancer and Research center and easy drives to downtown tampa, Tampa International and beaches.. Make this home yours and schedule your showing today!!