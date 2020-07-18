All apartments in Wesley Chapel
2903 Birchcreek Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:55 PM

2903 Birchcreek Drive

2903 Birchcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Birchcreek Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
"Mercedes Homes" Two Story Townhouse, 1816 SqFt, Built in 2009, Split Bedroom Plan, Great Room, Dining Area, Luxury Island Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Closet Pantry, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher and Range. Upstairs Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer, TWO MASTER BEDROOMS - one upstairs and one downstairs. Tile in All Living Areas, One Car Garage w/Opener, 2" and Vertical Blinds, Patio, Lawn Service Included. Community Features Include: Community Pool, Gated Community, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Cafe, Basketball Courts and Gym. Pet with owner approval

Directions: from Bruce B Downs at 56- North on Bruce B Downs, left turn on Vanguard St, right turn on Windfair Dr, follow to SilverLeaf subdivision sign, through gate onto Birchcreek Dr.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Birchcreek Drive have any available units?
2903 Birchcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2903 Birchcreek Drive have?
Some of 2903 Birchcreek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Birchcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Birchcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Birchcreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 Birchcreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2903 Birchcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Birchcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 2903 Birchcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Birchcreek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Birchcreek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2903 Birchcreek Drive has a pool.
Does 2903 Birchcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2903 Birchcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Birchcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Birchcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2903 Birchcreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2903 Birchcreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
