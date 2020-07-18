2903 Birchcreek Drive

Amenities

"Mercedes Homes" Two Story Townhouse, 1816 SqFt, Built in 2009, Split Bedroom Plan, Great Room, Dining Area, Luxury Island Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Closet Pantry, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher and Range. Upstairs Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer, TWO MASTER BEDROOMS - one upstairs and one downstairs. Tile in All Living Areas, One Car Garage w/Opener, 2" and Vertical Blinds, Patio, Lawn Service Included. Community Features Include: Community Pool, Gated Community, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Cafe, Basketball Courts and Gym. Pet with owner approval



Directions: from Bruce B Downs at 56- North on Bruce B Downs, left turn on Vanguard St, right turn on Windfair Dr, follow to SilverLeaf subdivision sign, through gate onto Birchcreek Dr.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

