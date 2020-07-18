2903 Birchcreek Drive

Amenities
https://secure.rently.com/properties/967477?source=marketing
"Mercedes Homes" Two Story Townhouse, 1816 SqFt, Built in 2009, Split Bedroom Plan, Great Room, Dining Area, Luxury Island Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Closet Pantry, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher and Range. Upstairs Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer, TWO MASTER BEDROOMS - one upstairs and one downstairs. Tile in All Living Areas, One Car Garage w/Opener, 2" and Vertical Blinds, Patio, Lawn Service Included. Community Features Include: Community Pool, Gated Community, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Cafe, Basketball Courts and Gym. Pet with owner approval
Directions: from Bruce B Downs at 56- North on Bruce B Downs, left turn on Vanguard St, right turn on Windfair Dr, follow to SilverLeaf subdivision sign, through gate onto Birchcreek Dr.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
