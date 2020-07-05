28958 Trevi Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

LIKE New Home in Estancia! Enjoy this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul da sac. When you first walk into the front door of this home you'll see on your right a set of stairs with two landings and beautiful white banister going up. Straight ahead is the wide hallway to the living area, Kitchen and Dining area. On the left is a bathroom down the hall and a full size bedroom. Floors are tiled and walls are an inviting grey with white trim. The living room is large and open with view through the slider. Plenty of room for relaxing or entertaining. The Kitchen has granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Side-by-side fridge with ice-maker, microwave, dishwasher and stove. Upstairs has a Large Owners suite and bathroom with gorgeous tiled floors and granite counters. Large shower with double shower heads and a big walk-in closet. Laundry room is walk-in and includes new washer and dryer. Both upstairs 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are nice size and the common area upstairs has plenty of room. This home is located inside Estancia with a gorgeous Community center with pool, waterslide, playground and much more. Located near Shops at Wiregrass, Lots of shopping, dining and entertainment. Don't wait or you'll be too late getting this one. Call Today!!