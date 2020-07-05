All apartments in Wesley Chapel
28958 Trevi Pl
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

28958 Trevi Pl

28958 Trevi Place · No Longer Available
Location

28958 Trevi Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
LIKE New Home in Estancia! Enjoy this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul da sac. When you first walk into the front door of this home you'll see on your right a set of stairs with two landings and beautiful white banister going up. Straight ahead is the wide hallway to the living area, Kitchen and Dining area. On the left is a bathroom down the hall and a full size bedroom. Floors are tiled and walls are an inviting grey with white trim. The living room is large and open with view through the slider. Plenty of room for relaxing or entertaining. The Kitchen has granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Side-by-side fridge with ice-maker, microwave, dishwasher and stove. Upstairs has a Large Owners suite and bathroom with gorgeous tiled floors and granite counters. Large shower with double shower heads and a big walk-in closet. Laundry room is walk-in and includes new washer and dryer. Both upstairs 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are nice size and the common area upstairs has plenty of room. This home is located inside Estancia with a gorgeous Community center with pool, waterslide, playground and much more. Located near Shops at Wiregrass, Lots of shopping, dining and entertainment. Don't wait or you'll be too late getting this one. Call Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28958 Trevi Pl have any available units?
28958 Trevi Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28958 Trevi Pl have?
Some of 28958 Trevi Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28958 Trevi Pl currently offering any rent specials?
28958 Trevi Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28958 Trevi Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 28958 Trevi Pl is pet friendly.
Does 28958 Trevi Pl offer parking?
Yes, 28958 Trevi Pl offers parking.
Does 28958 Trevi Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28958 Trevi Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28958 Trevi Pl have a pool?
Yes, 28958 Trevi Pl has a pool.
Does 28958 Trevi Pl have accessible units?
No, 28958 Trevi Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 28958 Trevi Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28958 Trevi Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 28958 Trevi Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 28958 Trevi Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

