28725 Skyglade Place

THIS WELL-KEPT HOUSE IS NEAR EVERYTHING YOU NEED ! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This well kept 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms plus Den. Home located on a corner lot near the front of Meadow Pointe features ceramic tile in the foyer, walkways, kitchen and both baths. This is a great room plan w/vaulted ceilings and a formal dining room. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes a gas range, space-saver microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. There are raised panel white cabinets. The home also has a gas hot water and gas heat. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors leading to a covered lanai and fenced back yard. Conveniently located near the Wiregrass Mall, The Premium Oulets, Advent Health Hospital, PHSC, Restaurants, and I-75.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



