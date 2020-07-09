All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

28725 Skyglade Place

28725 Skyglade Place · No Longer Available
Location

28725 Skyglade Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
THIS WELL-KEPT HOUSE IS NEAR EVERYTHING YOU NEED ! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This well kept 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms plus Den. Home located on a corner lot near the front of Meadow Pointe features ceramic tile in the foyer, walkways, kitchen and both baths. This is a great room plan w/vaulted ceilings and a formal dining room. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes a gas range, space-saver microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. There are raised panel white cabinets. The home also has a gas hot water and gas heat. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors leading to a covered lanai and fenced back yard. Conveniently located near the Wiregrass Mall, The Premium Oulets, Advent Health Hospital, PHSC, Restaurants, and I-75.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you notto apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE5780387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28725 Skyglade Place have any available units?
28725 Skyglade Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28725 Skyglade Place have?
Some of 28725 Skyglade Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28725 Skyglade Place currently offering any rent specials?
28725 Skyglade Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28725 Skyglade Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 28725 Skyglade Place is pet friendly.
Does 28725 Skyglade Place offer parking?
Yes, 28725 Skyglade Place offers parking.
Does 28725 Skyglade Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28725 Skyglade Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28725 Skyglade Place have a pool?
Yes, 28725 Skyglade Place has a pool.
Does 28725 Skyglade Place have accessible units?
No, 28725 Skyglade Place does not have accessible units.
Does 28725 Skyglade Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28725 Skyglade Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 28725 Skyglade Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 28725 Skyglade Place does not have units with air conditioning.

