27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY

Welcome to the gated community of Santa Fe at Westbrook. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath carpet-free townhome is available for immediate occupancy. Enjoy easy access to your home with assigned parking directly in front of the door. The open concept living area downstairs is modern, updated, and includes a screened in patio with easy access to the wide-open grassy space behind the home, making it easy to enjoy outdoor living. Upstairs you will find gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the split bedroom floorpan, and washer & dryer for convenience. The Master bedroom features a generous walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sinks. Rent includes, water, pest control, lawn care, and garbage removal***Application fee is $50/person over 18. Must have credit score over 600, income 3x monthly rent, and no evictions or criminal history to be considered. Additional deposit may be required for credit issues.