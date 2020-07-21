All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY

27528 Desert Willow Way · No Longer Available
Location

27528 Desert Willow Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the gated community of Santa Fe at Westbrook. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath carpet-free townhome is available for immediate occupancy. Enjoy easy access to your home with assigned parking directly in front of the door. The open concept living area downstairs is modern, updated, and includes a screened in patio with easy access to the wide-open grassy space behind the home, making it easy to enjoy outdoor living. Upstairs you will find gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the split bedroom floorpan, and washer & dryer for convenience. The Master bedroom features a generous walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sinks. Rent includes, water, pest control, lawn care, and garbage removal***Application fee is $50/person over 18. Must have credit score over 600, income 3x monthly rent, and no evictions or criminal history to be considered. Additional deposit may be required for credit issues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY have any available units?
27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY have?
Some of 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY offers parking.
Does 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY have a pool?
No, 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 27528 DESERT WILLOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
