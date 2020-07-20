All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
27007 Fordham Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 4:41 PM

27007 Fordham Drive

27007 Fordham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27007 Fordham Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This gorgeous sits on a pond/conservation lot and has a fenced yard with established front and backyard landscaping. Floor plan includes master bedroom, office/den/playroom; 2nd and 3rd bedrooms on first level. The upstairs bedroom could be used as a secondary master or huge teen getaway. Master and upstairs bath have dual sinks, garden tubs, separate oversized showers and large walk-in closets. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, island and breakfast nook that opens to family room. and overlooks expansive screened lanai w/pond views. Resort-style Seven Oaks amenities include 3 swimming pools with a water slide, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts in walking distance. Close to I-75/275, Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital and USF. More photos soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27007 Fordham Drive have any available units?
27007 Fordham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27007 Fordham Drive have?
Some of 27007 Fordham Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27007 Fordham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27007 Fordham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27007 Fordham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27007 Fordham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27007 Fordham Drive offer parking?
No, 27007 Fordham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27007 Fordham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27007 Fordham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27007 Fordham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27007 Fordham Drive has a pool.
Does 27007 Fordham Drive have accessible units?
No, 27007 Fordham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27007 Fordham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27007 Fordham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27007 Fordham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27007 Fordham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
