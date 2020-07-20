27007 Fordham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool tennis court volleyball court

This gorgeous sits on a pond/conservation lot and has a fenced yard with established front and backyard landscaping. Floor plan includes master bedroom, office/den/playroom; 2nd and 3rd bedrooms on first level. The upstairs bedroom could be used as a secondary master or huge teen getaway. Master and upstairs bath have dual sinks, garden tubs, separate oversized showers and large walk-in closets. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, island and breakfast nook that opens to family room. and overlooks expansive screened lanai w/pond views. Resort-style Seven Oaks amenities include 3 swimming pools with a water slide, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts in walking distance. Close to I-75/275, Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital and USF. More photos soon!