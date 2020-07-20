All apartments in Wesley Chapel
26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY

26650 Castleview Way · No Longer Available
Location

26650 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Bay at Cypress Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish 3/2.5 townhome with office in The Bay at Cypress Creek. Downstairs featuring 18 inch ceramic tile floors with slate tile on screen porch . Great Room features trending stacking blinds on the sliding glass door. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Raised bowl sink with granite countertop in 1/2 bath. Wood staircase ascends to 3 upstairs bedroom all with blonde bamboo flooring. Master bath has dual raised bowl sinks with granite, soaking tub and separate shower. Most rooms have highly upgraded light switches and upgraded fans. Many nice amenities in this townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY have any available units?
26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY have?
Some of 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY offers parking.
Does 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY have a pool?
No, 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
