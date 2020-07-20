26650 CASTLEVIEW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stylish 3/2.5 townhome with office in The Bay at Cypress Creek. Downstairs featuring 18 inch ceramic tile floors with slate tile on screen porch . Great Room features trending stacking blinds on the sliding glass door. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Raised bowl sink with granite countertop in 1/2 bath. Wood staircase ascends to 3 upstairs bedroom all with blonde bamboo flooring. Master bath has dual raised bowl sinks with granite, soaking tub and separate shower. Most rooms have highly upgraded light switches and upgraded fans. Many nice amenities in this townhome.