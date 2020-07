Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 1545 sf townhouse in the subdivision of Bay at Cypress Creek. The kitchen opens up to the family room which is redone in neutral tile. The home backs up to conservation and includes a screened in patio. The upstairs features neutral carpet, w/d hookups, and the bedroom includes a walk-in closet. The home is just minutes to shopping at Wiregrass Mall and the new Outlet Mall.