Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

26360 LIMESTONE SPRINGS WAY

26360 Limestone Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

26360 Limestone Springs Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This brand new townhome residence 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath, all appliances included, and all bedrooms upstairs is move in ready. This town home is in the gorgeous growing area of Wesley Chapel, Florida in a newly built subdivision with a playground for your family to make new memories. The residence includes all new modern and chic features to accommodate all of your living essentials in luxury. The residence offers a state of great comfort and elegance with details of crown molding, canned lighting with a high ceiling entryway, quartz counter-tops, wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances.The master has an over-sized walk in closet and features quartz counter tops, a separate water closet, and decorative shower tiles within the master suite. There is also a separate laundry room area that also includes washer and dryer. There is also a lanai and back yard area to entertain family and friends. This modernized town home is equipped with all your living needs for your family to move in.
*** Owner Requirement: First month's rent, Last month's rent, and the security deposit.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

