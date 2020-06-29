26360 LIMESTONE SPRINGS WAY

Amenities

This brand new townhome residence 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath, all appliances included, and all bedrooms upstairs is move in ready. This town home is in the gorgeous growing area of Wesley Chapel, Florida in a newly built subdivision with a playground for your family to make new memories. The residence includes all new modern and chic features to accommodate all of your living essentials in luxury. The residence offers a state of great comfort and elegance with details of crown molding, canned lighting with a high ceiling entryway, quartz counter-tops, wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances.The master has an over-sized walk in closet and features quartz counter tops, a separate water closet, and decorative shower tiles within the master suite. There is also a separate laundry room area that also includes washer and dryer. There is also a lanai and back yard area to entertain family and friends. This modernized town home is equipped with all your living needs for your family to move in.

*** Owner Requirement: First month's rent, Last month's rent, and the security deposit.***