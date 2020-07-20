2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool shuffle board garage tennis court

4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2477 sq. ft. home on beautiful CONSERVATION LOT with HUGE 25 x 20 FT SCREENED PATIO/LANAI. Open, split floor plan with FORMAL LIVING and DINING, and FAMILY ROOM. FULL APPLIANCE PACKAGE including WASHER, DRYER, and WATER SOFTENER.

INTERIOR OF HOME IS BEING REPAINTED TO A NEUTRAL COLOR THROUGHOUT.

All located in the highly desirable, GATED portion of Meadow Pointe featuring an array of amenities including community pool, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, shuffle board court, fitness facility, playgrounds, and top rated schools. Conveniently located minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Wesley Chapel Hospital, and everything that has brought you to search the Wesley Chapel Area.