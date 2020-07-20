All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE

2349 Nesslewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Nesslewood Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2477 sq. ft. home on beautiful CONSERVATION LOT with HUGE 25 x 20 FT SCREENED PATIO/LANAI. Open, split floor plan with FORMAL LIVING and DINING, and FAMILY ROOM. FULL APPLIANCE PACKAGE including WASHER, DRYER, and WATER SOFTENER.
INTERIOR OF HOME IS BEING REPAINTED TO A NEUTRAL COLOR THROUGHOUT.
All located in the highly desirable, GATED portion of Meadow Pointe featuring an array of amenities including community pool, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, shuffle board court, fitness facility, playgrounds, and top rated schools. Conveniently located minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Wesley Chapel Hospital, and everything that has brought you to search the Wesley Chapel Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2349 NESSLEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
