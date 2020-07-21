1752 TUTTLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage guest parking

CORNER. Location It is, Union park Beautiful Large House, over 3,100 sq.ft. Luxury is located in front of the Playground. Guest area Preserves in front to enjoy. This HOME has 4 Beds. 3 full baths and a 1/2 bath in front of the office or extra room downstairs.Where you will find the Great Family/Kitchen/Breakfast-Isle all in beautiful Tile Cover floors. Up the stairs 4 beds where the Master is a 18X19 King size room. Garden tub, Shower and double sinks, His/Hers walking closets, Bedroom 2 has a full bath and a walking closet too, Bedrooms 2&3 are full and Queen size carpeted and good size closets. Upstairs we find the Game/TV area. Laundry room with washer and dyer for luxury laundry time. For the cars we have a 3 spaces garage. and the guest parking is for 4 to 6 cars. Gardens for good nature lovers in front and for BIG gardeners the fenced back large garden. FOR playing or just having a cup of coffee in the Lanai/Patio/Porch for BBQs and much more. Call NOW make this your Home while is available. VACANT ready to MOVE IN !!!!! easy to show Go and show !!!!