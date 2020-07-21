All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1752 TUTTLE LANE

1752 Tuttle Lane
Location

1752 Tuttle Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
CORNER. Location It is, Union park Beautiful Large House, over 3,100 sq.ft. Luxury is located in front of the Playground. Guest area Preserves in front to enjoy. This HOME has 4 Beds. 3 full baths and a 1/2 bath in front of the office or extra room downstairs.Where you will find the Great Family/Kitchen/Breakfast-Isle all in beautiful Tile Cover floors. Up the stairs 4 beds where the Master is a 18X19 King size room. Garden tub, Shower and double sinks, His/Hers walking closets, Bedroom 2 has a full bath and a walking closet too, Bedrooms 2&3 are full and Queen size carpeted and good size closets. Upstairs we find the Game/TV area. Laundry room with washer and dyer for luxury laundry time. For the cars we have a 3 spaces garage. and the guest parking is for 4 to 6 cars. Gardens for good nature lovers in front and for BIG gardeners the fenced back large garden. FOR playing or just having a cup of coffee in the Lanai/Patio/Porch for BBQs and much more. Call NOW make this your Home while is available. VACANT ready to MOVE IN !!!!! easy to show Go and show !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 TUTTLE LANE have any available units?
1752 TUTTLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1752 TUTTLE LANE have?
Some of 1752 TUTTLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 TUTTLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1752 TUTTLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 TUTTLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1752 TUTTLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1752 TUTTLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1752 TUTTLE LANE offers parking.
Does 1752 TUTTLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1752 TUTTLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 TUTTLE LANE have a pool?
No, 1752 TUTTLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1752 TUTTLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1752 TUTTLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 TUTTLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1752 TUTTLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1752 TUTTLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1752 TUTTLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
