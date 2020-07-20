1750 HOVENWEEP RD

Amenities
Brand New - One car garage townhome on 2 floors - ALL appliances included! Master suite includes large bedroom, walk-in closet an additional closet for extra storage, double vanity, and walk-in shower. Half bathroom on first level. Home is modern electronic access and security features. 100MB Internet service included! Almost 1700 sqft, brand new town home with home automation and Wi-Fi which is covered in the rent. Next door to new charter school. New community center with pool. Easy access to I -75 , shopping malls, Sams Club, outlet mall and Costco! Wiregrass mall also nearby