Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:44 AM

1750 HOVENWEEP RD

1750 Hovenweep Road · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Brand New - One car garage townhome on 2 floors - ALL appliances included! Master suite includes large bedroom, walk-in closet an additional closet for extra storage, double vanity, and walk-in shower. Half bathroom on first level. Home is modern electronic access and security features. 100MB Internet service included! Almost 1700 sqft, brand new town home with home automation and Wi-Fi which is covered in the rent. Next door to new charter school. New community center with pool. Easy access to I -75 , shopping malls, Sams Club, outlet mall and Costco! Wiregrass mall also nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 HOVENWEEP RD have any available units?
1750 HOVENWEEP RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1750 HOVENWEEP RD have?
Some of 1750 HOVENWEEP RD's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 HOVENWEEP RD currently offering any rent specials?
1750 HOVENWEEP RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 HOVENWEEP RD pet-friendly?
No, 1750 HOVENWEEP RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1750 HOVENWEEP RD offer parking?
Yes, 1750 HOVENWEEP RD offers parking.
Does 1750 HOVENWEEP RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 HOVENWEEP RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 HOVENWEEP RD have a pool?
Yes, 1750 HOVENWEEP RD has a pool.
Does 1750 HOVENWEEP RD have accessible units?
No, 1750 HOVENWEEP RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 HOVENWEEP RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 HOVENWEEP RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 HOVENWEEP RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 HOVENWEEP RD does not have units with air conditioning.
