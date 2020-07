Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Great large home in Meadow pointe, Wesley Chapel. Four bedrooms, three bedrooms plus loft and three car garage. Master bedroom on the first floor. Split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, breakfast bar and breakfast area; open to family room. Covered patio and oversized backyard. Gated community. Short distance to clubhouse with many amenities such as pool, tennis, gym and more...