Wesley Chapel, FL
1719 TALLULAH TERRACE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:58 PM

1719 TALLULAH TERRACE

1719 Tallulah Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Anna Maria floor plan located in the highly desired community of Union Park in Wesley Chapel. As you enter the home you immediately notice the open floor plan. The flex room located near the front of the house makes a perfect den or formal dining room. As you move further into the home you will find spacious kitchen, eat in dining area, and great room. The kitchen is sure to please and is equipped with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, double oven, recessed lighting, and granite countertops. You are never too far away from your guests when entertaining. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with a large walk-in-closet and bath as well as three other bedrooms, a bath, utility room and bonus room. Outside you can enjoy relaxing evenings around the firepit. Union Park is in a prime location. Homeowners have access to miles of nature trails & preserve, fitness stations, fire pit, dog park, playground, splash pad, excellent schools & a 4,000 sq ft open-air clubhouse w/resort style pool, covered cabanas, outdoor kitchen & more! **Rent to Own Options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE have any available units?
1719 TALLULAH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE have?
Some of 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1719 TALLULAH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
