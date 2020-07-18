1719 TALLULAH TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Anna Maria floor plan located in the highly desired community of Union Park in Wesley Chapel. As you enter the home you immediately notice the open floor plan. The flex room located near the front of the house makes a perfect den or formal dining room. As you move further into the home you will find spacious kitchen, eat in dining area, and great room. The kitchen is sure to please and is equipped with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, double oven, recessed lighting, and granite countertops. You are never too far away from your guests when entertaining. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with a large walk-in-closet and bath as well as three other bedrooms, a bath, utility room and bonus room. Outside you can enjoy relaxing evenings around the firepit. Union Park is in a prime location. Homeowners have access to miles of nature trails & preserve, fitness stations, fire pit, dog park, playground, splash pad, excellent schools & a 4,000 sq ft open-air clubhouse w/resort style pool, covered cabanas, outdoor kitchen & more! **Rent to Own Options!