1339 Fort Cobb Terrace

1339 Fort Cobb Terrace · (813) 313-6338 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1339 Fort Cobb Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4/3 Home in the Union Park Community - The stunning 2,466 sq. ft. two stories single family home showcases a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, granite countertops, and a beautiful kitchen island. A formal dining room opens up into the relaxing family room. The spacious master bedroom is tucked away downstairs in the rear of the home and features dual sinks in the bathroom and a large walk-in closet that is connected to the laundry room. The second floor features four more bedrooms, a large loft and a full bathroom with dual sinks. The fourth and fifth bedroom are separated by another full Jack and Jill bathroom.

(RLNE5581409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace have any available units?
1339 Fort Cobb Terrace has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace have?
Some of 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Fort Cobb Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace offer parking?
No, 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace have a pool?
No, 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 Fort Cobb Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
