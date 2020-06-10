1339 Fort Cobb Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

4/3 Home in the Union Park Community - The stunning 2,466 sq. ft. two stories single family home showcases a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, granite countertops, and a beautiful kitchen island. A formal dining room opens up into the relaxing family room. The spacious master bedroom is tucked away downstairs in the rear of the home and features dual sinks in the bathroom and a large walk-in closet that is connected to the laundry room. The second floor features four more bedrooms, a large loft and a full bathroom with dual sinks. The fourth and fifth bedroom are separated by another full Jack and Jill bathroom.



(RLNE5581409)