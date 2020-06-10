1324 FORT COBB TERRACE

Amenities

Spacious three bedroom home with a huge master suite and loft, perfect for entertaining . The 1,894 square feet of living space provides plenty of room for the family, with a large family room and kitchen. A storage room is handy for keeping organized, and you can enjoy the Florida sunshine as you relax on your lanai. Located in Wesley Chapel, Union Park is at the pulse of it all. Close to nature, schools, theme parks, The Shops at Wiregrass and the best Tampa Bay has to offer, Union Park is in a prime location. Powered by ULTRAFi™ technology, these modern homes are also smart homes, allowing you to experience the fastest internet speeds.