1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful almost 2,573 sq ft in the highly desired community of Union Park in Wesley Chapel! Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Grand entrance through foyer to the open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, 42" upper Maple wood cabinetry with crown molding, & an island with breakfast bar and sink. Kitchen and dining room opens up into the relaxing living room making it perfect for entertaining. Countless windows throughout letting in all the bright natural light. Spacious master suite features crown molding, dual sinks in the bathroom with walk-in closet, relaxing garden tub, and walk in shower. Upstairs boasts all spacious bedrooms and large loft. Located in Wesley Chapel, Union Park is at the heart of it all. Close to nature, top-rate schools, Wiregrass mall, Center Ice, Florida Hospital & the best Tampa Bay has to offer, Union Park is in a prime location. Homeowners have access to miles of nature trails & preserve, fitness stations, fire pit, dog park, playground, splash pad, excellent schools & a 4,000 sq ft open-air clubhouse w/resort style pool, covered cabanas, outdoor kitchen & more!