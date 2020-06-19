All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD

1173 Montgomery Bell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1173 Montgomery Bell Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful almost 2,573 sq ft in the highly desired community of Union Park in Wesley Chapel! Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Grand entrance through foyer to the open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, 42" upper Maple wood cabinetry with crown molding, & an island with breakfast bar and sink. Kitchen and dining room opens up into the relaxing living room making it perfect for entertaining. Countless windows throughout letting in all the bright natural light. Spacious master suite features crown molding, dual sinks in the bathroom with walk-in closet, relaxing garden tub, and walk in shower. Upstairs boasts all spacious bedrooms and large loft. Located in Wesley Chapel, Union Park is at the heart of it all. Close to nature, top-rate schools, Wiregrass mall, Center Ice, Florida Hospital & the best Tampa Bay has to offer, Union Park is in a prime location. Homeowners have access to miles of nature trails & preserve, fitness stations, fire pit, dog park, playground, splash pad, excellent schools & a 4,000 sq ft open-air clubhouse w/resort style pool, covered cabanas, outdoor kitchen & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have any available units?
1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have?
Some of 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD offers parking.
Does 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD has a pool.
Does 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
