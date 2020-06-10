1172 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool garage new construction

Newly construction!Built-in 2018!A school!Conservation view! Resort Clubhouse!Stainless steel Appliances!Granite countertop! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/2car garage offers 2529Sqft, upgrade Beautiful two story home! Wonderful design exterior front view, nature paint with the window treatment makes the gorgeous cozy. Tiled foyer with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet area!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite count top with all appliances, 18x18 Customer design Pattern tile with stainless steel appliances!! huge Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining lanai with a conservation view! The guest bedroom and full baht locate downstairs. The huge loft can be an upstairs living room or bonus room. The large master suite offers Tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! Other two bedrooms share one bath with double sink vanity. Union Park is centrally located and a nice established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes, a swimming pool, splash zone, playground, 10+ miles of hiking trails with exercise stations, fire pit, fitness stations, outdoor kitchen. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.