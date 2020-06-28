All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1143 Baronscourt Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:46 PM

1143 Baronscourt Drive

1143 Baronscount Drive
Location

1143 Baronscount Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This unit is located in the gated community of Vermillion in Meadow Pointe. The floorplan is open and features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience. Breakfast and kitchen go out onto the large screen lanai, with ceramic tile & extra storage, that overlooks the pond. Home has been freshly painted throught out with brand new carpet installed. Close to schools, community center, Wiregrass Mall, I 75 & I 275. Call today, or schedule your appointment online, to schedule your private showing. MUST SEE! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule your showing online!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Gated Community, Community Pool, Storage Area, Walk-In Closets, Screen Lanai, fitness room, Tennis, playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Baronscourt Drive have any available units?
1143 Baronscourt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1143 Baronscourt Drive have?
Some of 1143 Baronscourt Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Baronscourt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Baronscourt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Baronscourt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 Baronscourt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1143 Baronscourt Drive offer parking?
No, 1143 Baronscourt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1143 Baronscourt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1143 Baronscourt Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Baronscourt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1143 Baronscourt Drive has a pool.
Does 1143 Baronscourt Drive have accessible units?
No, 1143 Baronscourt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Baronscourt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Baronscourt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Baronscourt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 Baronscourt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
