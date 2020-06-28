1143 Baronscourt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This unit is located in the gated community of Vermillion in Meadow Pointe. The floorplan is open and features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience. Breakfast and kitchen go out onto the large screen lanai, with ceramic tile & extra storage, that overlooks the pond. Home has been freshly painted throught out with brand new carpet installed. Close to schools, community center, Wiregrass Mall, I 75 & I 275. Call today, or schedule your appointment online, to schedule your private showing. MUST SEE! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule your showing online!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



