Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

1137 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE

1137 Sleepy Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1137 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
BRAND SPANKING NEW 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, PLUS OFFICE & SCREENED LANAI townhome with pond views in a GATED Hillhurst Crossing in Meadow Pointe!! Spacious, contemporary OPEN concept has easy-care tile floors & new blinds at the windows in a popular GREAT ROOM floor plan with new ceiling fans that is open to the Kitchen! The kitchen features BRAND NEW WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS appliances incl Refrigerator, Range, Microwave & Dishwasher, 42" wood cabinets, QUARTZ counters, Tile backsplash, a pantry & BREAKFAST NOOK! Extra peace & quiet with ALL BLOCK CONSTRUCTION! You'll love the laundry closet on the 1st floor with NEW FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER! The 2nd level features 2 MASTER BEDROOMS with walk-in closets & full en-suite bathrooms with QUARTZ counters! Two deeded parking spaces are right in front of the townhome! Additional guest parking nearby. ENJOY all of the neighborhood amenities including SWIMMING POOL & CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, NATURE TRAILS, PLAYGROUND, COMMUNITY PARK & Shuffleboard courts!! JUST 11 minutes to new AdventHealth Hospital in Wesley Chapel, just 15 minutes to Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, 20 min to USF, LOTS of restaurants & PUBLIX nearby!! Landlord will allow small dogs with a non-refundable pet deposit. No Smoking! First & security required for move-in. Available for move-in by March 1st!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

