1137 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE

Amenities
BRAND SPANKING NEW 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, PLUS OFFICE & SCREENED LANAI townhome with pond views in a GATED Hillhurst Crossing in Meadow Pointe!! Spacious, contemporary OPEN concept has easy-care tile floors & new blinds at the windows in a popular GREAT ROOM floor plan with new ceiling fans that is open to the Kitchen! The kitchen features BRAND NEW WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS appliances incl Refrigerator, Range, Microwave & Dishwasher, 42" wood cabinets, QUARTZ counters, Tile backsplash, a pantry & BREAKFAST NOOK! Extra peace & quiet with ALL BLOCK CONSTRUCTION! You'll love the laundry closet on the 1st floor with NEW FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER! The 2nd level features 2 MASTER BEDROOMS with walk-in closets & full en-suite bathrooms with QUARTZ counters! Two deeded parking spaces are right in front of the townhome! Additional guest parking nearby. ENJOY all of the neighborhood amenities including SWIMMING POOL & CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, NATURE TRAILS, PLAYGROUND, COMMUNITY PARK & Shuffleboard courts!! JUST 11 minutes to new AdventHealth Hospital in Wesley Chapel, just 15 minutes to Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, 20 min to USF, LOTS of restaurants & PUBLIX nearby!! Landlord will allow small dogs with a non-refundable pet deposit. No Smoking! First & security required for move-in. Available for move-in by March 1st!!