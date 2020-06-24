All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

1019 Appian Plaza

1019 Appian Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Appian Pl, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Located in the gated Meadow Pointe village of Alchester, this house is located in a cul-de-sac with LARGE lot on conservation. The home features high tray ceilings, separate formal dining room, large kitchen with breakfast area, and separate laundry room - yes, the washer and dryer stays! The master bedroom includes tray ceilings and bath includes a luxurious Jacuzzi bathtub. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the huge brick paved screened lanai allows for stunning views of the conservation area in back. This home is located in a A rated school district and is close to Wiregrass Mall, Cypress Creek Outlet Mall, groceries, and I-75. Please call to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Appian Plaza have any available units?
1019 Appian Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1019 Appian Plaza have?
Some of 1019 Appian Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Appian Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Appian Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Appian Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Appian Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1019 Appian Plaza offer parking?
No, 1019 Appian Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Appian Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Appian Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Appian Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Appian Plaza has a pool.
Does 1019 Appian Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1019 Appian Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Appian Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Appian Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Appian Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Appian Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
