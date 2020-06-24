1019 Appian Plaza

Amenities

Located in the gated Meadow Pointe village of Alchester, this house is located in a cul-de-sac with LARGE lot on conservation. The home features high tray ceilings, separate formal dining room, large kitchen with breakfast area, and separate laundry room - yes, the washer and dryer stays! The master bedroom includes tray ceilings and bath includes a luxurious Jacuzzi bathtub. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the huge brick paved screened lanai allows for stunning views of the conservation area in back. This home is located in a A rated school district and is close to Wiregrass Mall, Cypress Creek Outlet Mall, groceries, and I-75. Please call to schedule a viewing!