2741 Twin Oaks Way

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Includes utilities! Stunning 1 bedroom studio apartment part of a single family residence located in the sought after area of Shady Oaks in Palm Beach Polo. Professionally appointed by local top interior designer, this unit has 1 bedroom with a large closet and separate sitting area, 1 bath, interior laundry room, kitchen and separate open living area. All beautifully appointed with high end furnishings. This premium location is private, gated and close to all equestrian venues. You will not be disappointed....bring your pickiest clients!