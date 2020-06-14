All apartments in Wellington
2741 Twin Oaks Way
2741 Twin Oaks Way

2741 Twin Oaks Way · (561) 313-4006
Location

2741 Twin Oaks Way, Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Includes utilities! Stunning 1 bedroom studio apartment part of a single family residence located in the sought after area of Shady Oaks in Palm Beach Polo. Professionally appointed by local top interior designer, this unit has 1 bedroom with a large closet and separate sitting area, 1 bath, interior laundry room, kitchen and separate open living area. All beautifully appointed with high end furnishings. This premium location is private, gated and close to all equestrian venues. You will not be disappointed....bring your pickiest clients!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Twin Oaks Way have any available units?
2741 Twin Oaks Way has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 Twin Oaks Way have?
Some of 2741 Twin Oaks Way's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Twin Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Twin Oaks Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Twin Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 2741 Twin Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 2741 Twin Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 2741 Twin Oaks Way does offer parking.
Does 2741 Twin Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Twin Oaks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Twin Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 2741 Twin Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Twin Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 2741 Twin Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Twin Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Twin Oaks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
