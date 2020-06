Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Located in the heart of Wellington. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with a garage is on the first floor with beautiful views of the lake from Master and Living room.



Large Bath tub, Tile floors, Washer and Dryer, Gated Community, Pool. Very Close to Wellingtons A rated schools and Equestrian activities.



Available April 1. Please call to schedule a showing. 561 876 6837