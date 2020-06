Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

24 hour manned guard gate community. Fully furnished in community near equestrian venues. Very private with heated pool and spa in a screened in patio. Master has lovely on-suite with soaking tub and large walk in shower and walk in closet. Large dining area and eat in kitchen with gas cook top. Very open concept. New flooring. All living areas as well as master bedroom have view of pool. Very comfortable, peaceful and private. In Season Price is $8000 per month for 6 months. Off season price $4800 month.