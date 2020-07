Amenities

STALLS FOR RENT in Rustic Ranches. Stalls 12x12, shavings, feeding 3x a day, every horse is fed according to your specifics. Automatic fly spray system. A choice of 2 big paddocks, 2 medium and 4 . A/C tack room, Dressage ring with mirrors, access to trails, hacking distance to the park! Close to show rings. Your horse will love the tranquility of this barn!