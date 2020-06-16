All apartments in Wellington
14943 Paddock Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

14943 Paddock Drive

14943 Paddock Drive · (561) 906-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14943 Paddock Drive, Wellington, FL 33414
Paddock Park of Wellington

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
7 stalls available in this beautiful center-aisle barn with 10- 12x12 stalls for 2021 seasonal lease. Barn offers a feed room, laundry room, tack room, rider's lounge (or studio apartment), 4 wash stalls and all other equestrian amenities are included in lease. The property is complete a 100'x230' GGT arena with irrigation & dressage mirrors. Situated on 2.44 acres with 4 paddocks and located on the bridle-path to the horse show! Stalls equipped with a fan, water, central fly spray, individual camera and rubber mats. Tenant responsible for electric, water treatment, flyspray, manure removal and fuel for equipment. Barn has 10 stalls, 3 will be used by owner. Price reflects monthly rate per stall during season, 4 month minimum lease term is required. Grooms apartment available for $2400/ mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14943 Paddock Drive have any available units?
14943 Paddock Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 14943 Paddock Drive have?
Some of 14943 Paddock Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14943 Paddock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14943 Paddock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14943 Paddock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14943 Paddock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 14943 Paddock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14943 Paddock Drive does offer parking.
Does 14943 Paddock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14943 Paddock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14943 Paddock Drive have a pool?
No, 14943 Paddock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14943 Paddock Drive have accessible units?
No, 14943 Paddock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14943 Paddock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14943 Paddock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
