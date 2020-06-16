14943 Paddock Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

7 stalls available in this beautiful center-aisle barn with 10- 12x12 stalls for 2021 seasonal lease. Barn offers a feed room, laundry room, tack room, rider's lounge (or studio apartment), 4 wash stalls and all other equestrian amenities are included in lease. The property is complete a 100'x230' GGT arena with irrigation & dressage mirrors. Situated on 2.44 acres with 4 paddocks and located on the bridle-path to the horse show! Stalls equipped with a fan, water, central fly spray, individual camera and rubber mats. Tenant responsible for electric, water treatment, flyspray, manure removal and fuel for equipment. Barn has 10 stalls, 3 will be used by owner. Price reflects monthly rate per stall during season, 4 month minimum lease term is required. Grooms apartment available for $2400/ mo